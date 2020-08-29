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Treaty of Peace 8/29/20 Update
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390 views • August 29, 2020
Arbitration award confirmation action is underway in the Federal Court System. Another anticipated court response is expected shortly which will necessitate another (hopefully improved) update. Successful confirmation of the award does not negate a future congressional settlement bill for opt-ins. Confirmation will support it. Numbers and political pressure will be required.
We are in a spiritual battle and without repentance and turning from sin, we can't expect a blessed country. Prayer and action are essential.
Please pray for Gene's family. He would appreciate it. We have all relatives and loved ones who don't understand the dire physical and spiritual times.
In HIS service, Phil
We are in a spiritual battle and without repentance and turning from sin, we can't expect a blessed country. Prayer and action are essential.
Please pray for Gene's family. He would appreciate it. We have all relatives and loved ones who don't understand the dire physical and spiritual times.
In HIS service, Phil
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