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Exclusive: Austin Texas Is Turning Into A Liberal Hellhole Overnight
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22 views • September 06, 2019
A new report by Kelen McBreen exposes the shocking level of filth now becoming common in Austin as even Owen Shroyer now has footage of the homeless epidemic affecting Austin city streets.
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