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Ari Fleischer: Democrat debates have been a display of losing ideas
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3 views • August 01, 2019
After the second round of Democrat primary debates, former White House press secretary and Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer lays out the three big ideas he believes will push voters away from the Democrat Party in 2020.
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