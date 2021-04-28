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Updates, more CDC false info exposed by them! , Bill Gates is the Reset? Occult Illuminatti depraved origins! Biden's Executive Order!
Farmer Jones
Farmer Jones
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305 views • April 28, 2021
Biden issues an executive order allowing seizure of property for passing "Russian Disionformation" Is bill Gates the face of the reset? The illuminati origins in the occult and depraved practices. CDC info revealed exposing their false claims!!
Executive order:https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/04/15/executive-order-on-blocking-property-with-respect-to-specified-harmful-foreign-activities-of-the-government-of-the-russian-federation/

Bill Gates: the face of globalism: https://youtu.be/YfZlFhVTQ20

5 Doctors. Tenpenny, Merritt, Madaj, Northrop. Dr. Larry: https://www.bitchute.com/video/i2fMnrMH3Zm3/


John Cullen: CDC Data: Boom! https://youtu.be/fZshpYUwNRY

2005 Flu vaccine study. No change? (425,000 to 672,000 deaths per winter season is normal) https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2005/02/study-flu-shots-elderly-dont-cut-mortality-rate

Robert Sepehr: Illuminati:
https://youtu.be/oa5IxNTqLV0


Who runs the world? Follow the money! https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/monopoly-an-overview-of-the-great-reset-follow-the-money/

Battle of evermore! https://youtu.be/J-p3D1qfr_E

Website: FarmerjonesNow.com Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com

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