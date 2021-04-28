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Updates, more CDC false info exposed by them! , Bill Gates is the Reset? Occult Illuminatti depraved origins! Biden's Executive Order!
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305 views • April 28, 2021
Biden issues an executive order allowing seizure of property for passing "Russian Disionformation" Is bill Gates the face of the reset? The illuminati origins in the occult and depraved practices. CDC info revealed exposing their false claims!!
Executive order:https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/04/15/executive-order-on-blocking-property-with-respect-to-specified-harmful-foreign-activities-of-the-government-of-the-russian-federation/
Bill Gates: the face of globalism: https://youtu.be/YfZlFhVTQ20
5 Doctors. Tenpenny, Merritt, Madaj, Northrop. Dr. Larry: https://www.bitchute.com/video/i2fMnrMH3Zm3/
John Cullen: CDC Data: Boom! https://youtu.be/fZshpYUwNRY
2005 Flu vaccine study. No change? (425,000 to 672,000 deaths per winter season is normal) https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2005/02/study-flu-shots-elderly-dont-cut-mortality-rate
Robert Sepehr: Illuminati:
https://youtu.be/oa5IxNTqLV0
Who runs the world? Follow the money! https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/monopoly-an-overview-of-the-great-reset-follow-the-money/
Battle of evermore! https://youtu.be/J-p3D1qfr_E
Website: FarmerjonesNow.com Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
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Executive order:https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/04/15/executive-order-on-blocking-property-with-respect-to-specified-harmful-foreign-activities-of-the-government-of-the-russian-federation/
Bill Gates: the face of globalism: https://youtu.be/YfZlFhVTQ20
5 Doctors. Tenpenny, Merritt, Madaj, Northrop. Dr. Larry: https://www.bitchute.com/video/i2fMnrMH3Zm3/
John Cullen: CDC Data: Boom! https://youtu.be/fZshpYUwNRY
2005 Flu vaccine study. No change? (425,000 to 672,000 deaths per winter season is normal) https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2005/02/study-flu-shots-elderly-dont-cut-mortality-rate
Robert Sepehr: Illuminati:
https://youtu.be/oa5IxNTqLV0
Who runs the world? Follow the money! https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/monopoly-an-overview-of-the-great-reset-follow-the-money/
Battle of evermore! https://youtu.be/J-p3D1qfr_E
Website: FarmerjonesNow.com Website and email list. Https://Farmerjonesnow.com
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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