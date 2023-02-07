Clown World #5: Journalism Is Killing More People Today Then All The Plagues & Communism In History.

Slow Down Get Off The Train Of The Fake News Reality and Get On Board God's Train To The Jordan River Of Protection from Obeying the Words Of God. It's hard to believe with the churches being 90% Pagan and Anti-scripture and the Rabbi's 80% Pagan and Anti-scriptural practices. God Himself advises it in Corinthians when He Said: "Come out of the churches and be separate and touch nothing unclean and then I'll be a father to you and you shall be sons and daughters to me says Yahway Almighty"... Then and only then the journalism of the world won't matter because God's man will chase a thousand and a man and his wife will chase ten thousand...

