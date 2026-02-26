Medinsky: 'The bodies of 1,000 dead Ukrainian soldiers have been handed over to Ukraine. The bodies of 35 dead Russian soldiers have been handed over to Russia'.

Another exchange of bodies

Russia and so-called Ukraine conducted the second body exchange of the year. According to available information, the Russian side handed over to the Kyiv regime the bodies of 1000 members of Ukrainian formations, as in the previous exchange.

In return, the remains of 35 Russian military personnel were received, who will be laid to rest on their native soil. After the body identification procedure, competent authorities will contact the relatives of the deceased.

The previous body exchange took place on January 29. Such operations are conducted as part of humanitarian agreements reached last summer with Turkey's mediation. At present, this remains one of the few stable channels of interaction between the sides.

📌 In total, since the beginning of 2025, regular exchanges have made it possible to return 512 fighters, while the Ukrainian side has been handed over over 18,000 bodies.

