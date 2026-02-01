BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Trump suggested that a strike could happen if Tehran refuses to make a deal
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
32 views • 22 hours ago

💬🇮🇷 Trump commented on Ayatollah Khamenei’s warning that a U.S. strike on Iran could trigger a regional war.

He suggested that a strike could happen if Tehran refuses to make a deal.

More about this:  In today's interview with CNN, the Iranian Foreign Minister said: "The war will be a disaster for everyone and the American bases in the region will be targets"

Adding:

Secretive Israeli startup now part of Apple  

Apple just bought Israeli startup Q AI for nearly $2Bln! 

Founded in Tel Aviv just 2022, this little-known company has been quietly backed by the likes of GV (Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Spark Capital, and Exor. 

But what’s all the hype? 

Q AI uses optical sensor tech to interpret speech by detecting the smallest facial movements — think silent commands even in the noisiest environments.

Patents reveal potential applications in headphones or glasses, allowing for private, non-verbal interactions with AI assistants. 

Apple’s move targets a BIG advantage in AI-powered wearables, helping it catch up to Meta and Google in the tech race.

This acquisition pulls Apple deeper into a powerful, less-visible ecosystem and a powerful alliance of US tech and Israeli military intelligence that may reshape modern warfare and surveillance.

This isn't about vague support, it's about deep, operational integration.

🔴 America's Oracle provides the secure cloud and AI backbone used by the IDF

🔴 US Palantir supplies the AI targeting and battlefield software

🔴 NSO Group delivers weaponized spyware (Pegasus acquired by the US), controlled by Israeli defense

🔴 Carbyne & Black Cube, with headquarters in the US, bridge tech with intelligence ops, led by ex-Israeli officials and ex-Mossad

Watch them put the AI they just got their hands on to work.

Recent News
Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump&#8217;s second term

Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump’s second term

Ramon Tomey
The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

Belle Carter
ICE shooting suspect had prior violent encounter with agents, records show

ICE shooting suspect had prior violent encounter with agents, records show

Belle Carter
Decentralized Dawn: Humanity&#8217;s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Decentralized Dawn: Humanity’s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Kevin Hughes
Trump says Putin agreed to one-week halt in attacks on Kyiv amid deep freeze

Trump says Putin agreed to one-week halt in attacks on Kyiv amid deep freeze

Laura Harris
A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

A new dependency: EU confronts energy vulnerability amid Greenland rift

Willow Tohi
