Trump suggested that a strike could happen if Tehran refuses to make a deal

💬🇮🇷 Trump commented on Ayatollah Khamenei’s warning that a U.S. strike on Iran could trigger a regional war.

He suggested that a strike could happen if Tehran refuses to make a deal.

More about this: In today's interview with CNN, the Iranian Foreign Minister said: "The war will be a disaster for everyone and the American bases in the region will be targets"

Adding:

Secretive Israeli startup now part of Apple

Apple just bought Israeli startup Q AI for nearly $2Bln!

Founded in Tel Aviv just 2022, this little-known company has been quietly backed by the likes of GV (Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Spark Capital, and Exor.

But what’s all the hype?

Q AI uses optical sensor tech to interpret speech by detecting the smallest facial movements — think silent commands even in the noisiest environments.

Patents reveal potential applications in headphones or glasses, allowing for private, non-verbal interactions with AI assistants.

Apple’s move targets a BIG advantage in AI-powered wearables, helping it catch up to Meta and Google in the tech race.

This acquisition pulls Apple deeper into a powerful, less-visible ecosystem and a powerful alliance of US tech and Israeli military intelligence that may reshape modern warfare and surveillance.

This isn't about vague support, it's about deep, operational integration.

🔴 America's Oracle provides the secure cloud and AI backbone used by the IDF

🔴 US Palantir supplies the AI targeting and battlefield software

🔴 NSO Group delivers weaponized spyware (Pegasus acquired by the US), controlled by Israeli defense

🔴 Carbyne & Black Cube, with headquarters in the US, bridge tech with intelligence ops, led by ex-Israeli officials and ex-Mossad

Watch them put the AI they just got their hands on to work.