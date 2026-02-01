Trump suggested that a strike could happen if Tehran refuses to make a deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💬🇮🇷 Trump commented on Ayatollah Khamenei’s warning that a U.S. strike on Iran could trigger a regional war.
He suggested that a strike could happen if Tehran refuses to make a deal.
More about this: In today's interview with CNN, the Iranian Foreign Minister said: "The war will be a disaster for everyone and the American bases in the region will be targets"
Adding:
Secretive Israeli startup now part of Apple
Apple just bought Israeli startup Q AI for nearly $2Bln!
Founded in Tel Aviv just 2022, this little-known company has been quietly backed by the likes of GV (Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, Spark Capital, and Exor.
But what’s all the hype?
Q AI uses optical sensor tech to interpret speech by detecting the smallest facial movements — think silent commands even in the noisiest environments.
Patents reveal potential applications in headphones or glasses, allowing for private, non-verbal interactions with AI assistants.
Apple’s move targets a BIG advantage in AI-powered wearables, helping it catch up to Meta and Google in the tech race.
This acquisition pulls Apple deeper into a powerful, less-visible ecosystem and a powerful alliance of US tech and Israeli military intelligence that may reshape modern warfare and surveillance.
This isn't about vague support, it's about deep, operational integration.
🔴 America's Oracle provides the secure cloud and AI backbone used by the IDF
🔴 US Palantir supplies the AI targeting and battlefield software
🔴 NSO Group delivers weaponized spyware (Pegasus acquired by the US), controlled by Israeli defense
🔴 Carbyne & Black Cube, with headquarters in the US, bridge tech with intelligence ops, led by ex-Israeli officials and ex-Mossad
Watch them put the AI they just got their hands on to work.