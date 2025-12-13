BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Bare Minimum You Can Do
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
48 views • 1 day ago

I want to talk to You today about the absolute bare minimum that The Apostle Paul talks about in Romans


Romans 12:1-2  I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. 2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.


  1. Your Body = Fornication, Sorcery AKA Mind altering drugs,
  2. Conformity to The World = Big list: You ever just look around and think “I have no business being here?” NCO Club in Iceland. The Mouse
  3. Renewing of Your mind = Your Thought Life, your imagination?


The above three items Your Body, Conformity to the world, And Your thought life should all be,


Good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.


In other words does your life “Bring God Pleasure”


Revelation 4:11 Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.


That is “The Bare Minimum”


