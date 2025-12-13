The Bare Minimum You Can Do

I want to talk to You today about the absolute bare minimum that The Apostle Paul talks about in Romans





Romans 12:1-2 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. 2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.





Your Body = Fornication, Sorcery AKA Mind altering drugs, Conformity to The World = Renewing of Your mind = Your Thought Life, your imagination





The above three items Your Body, Conformity to the world, And Your thought life should all be,





Good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.





In other words does your life “Bring God Pleasure”





Revelation 4:11 Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.





That is “The Bare Minimum”



