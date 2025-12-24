Zaporizhia front. Primorsky

Our (Russian) UAV operators are destroying the houses in which enemy soldiers are trying to take shelter.

✨We now have more drones than before. And also on the fiber-optic network.

Two Majors #Summary on the morning of December 24, 2025

📰 The US Permanent Representative to NATO, Whitaker, disclosed the structure of the peace negotiation documents: four documents on Ukraine are being discussed: a peace plan, US and multilateral guarantees to Kiev, and proposals on the economy. Various employees of the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the Americans and offered their assistance in one day. For example, Nebenzia at the UN criticized Washington for exacerbating the situation around our friendly Venezuela, and in the same evening, our foreign policy department reported on hopes for the resumption of air links between Russia and the US.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, assault units of the Northern Military District are conducting offensive battles in several areas (including near Andreevka), and our aviation is pounding the enemy from the sky. On the Tetkin and Glushkov sections, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck the Volfino area.

▪️ In the Kursk region, the governor reported on a strike by the AFU on Rylsk: a private house was damaged.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, two civilians were injured in Novaya Tavolzhanka when a drone hit their car, and one died in the hospital. A woman and a 13-year-old boy were injured in Gryazovoi. Two men were injured in the village of Borisovka. An FPV drone hit a car in the village of Krasny Pahar, and a civilian was injured.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Northern Military District reported on the capture of Andreevka in the Volchansk community. Battles are ongoing near Staritsa, west of Liman in the Volchansk Huts, and in the area of Melovoe-Khatnoe.

▪️ In Kupyansk, the situation may be worse than previously anticipated. According to reports from the area, the enemy has achieved success in Moskovka, Sobolevka, and Radkovka by introducing reserves and increasing the number of their drones in the sky. The enemy is trying to cut off our units from the main forces and level the front.

▪️ The enemy yesterday was forced to officially admit the loss of Seversk. West of Seversk, our forces have entrenched themselves along a series of forest strips and are bypassing the area of the Seversky limestone quarry.

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the forces of the 36th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade of the 29th Army of the "East" Military District liberated Andreevka, which is located 6 km south of Pokrovsk - an important logistical hub of the enemy. The further advance of our troops to the northwest of there threatens to cut off the logistics of the AFU on the N-15 highway.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the soldiers from the Far East continue the battles for Gulyaypole, having managed to recapture another piece of built-up area from the enemy. All possible means of destruction are aimed at disrupting the enemy's logistics and isolating the combat zone.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, battles continue in Primorsk (https://t.me/dva_majors/85554) and Stepnogorsk, and there are ongoing battles in the direction of Lukyanovsk. The AFU shelled Kamyanka-Dneprovskaya.

▪️ The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the energy infrastructure of the Kherson region. Over 60,000 people in Aleshkinsky, Golopristansky, Skadovsky, Chaplynsky, Kalanchaksky, and Kakhovsky municipal districts were left without electricity.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)