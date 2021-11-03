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Texas Republican eyes flipping district which has voted Democrat for over a century
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121 views • November 03, 2021
Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez announces his move from his current 15th District to the safer blue 34th District in Texas. One America's Sam Valk has more on the Republican hoping to pick up the newly vacated seat.
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