We Are Surrounded By Psychopaths: EU Leaders Seek to Sell Citizens Out to the Pharmaceutical Mafia

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The C-19 pandemic has proven to us that a large number of countries in 🇪🇺 and 🌎are led by sociopaths and psychopaths. Now these same people in the 🇪🇺 want to make our medical data available to the pharma. industry and thus do even more damage to the health, safety and freedom.
"Now these same idiots or psychopaths, I'm not sure what they really are, want to make all of our medical data, medical history, and accompanying findings, lab findings, and discharge letters available to the industry...
Each of our visits to the doctor will be available to a large number of people, which will make our health condition subject to a large number of abuses, because this data will be traded like all other data..."
Video Source: https://twitter.com/mislavkolakusic/status/1524012213517885440?s=20&;t=OLr_ghCx84STqHZ7ZbNP2g