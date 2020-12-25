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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 65 Elke De Klerk and Dolores Cahill DESTROY COVID LIE!!!
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43 views • December 25, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!
Here is another great video of truth our world must see... we have all been lied to....it's time the executives at Google are all rounded up as they are blocking this and many more truths from coming forth.... we must stand as one and start getting off our computers and in these corrupt peoples faces with ARREST WARRANTS under common law.
Here is another great video of truth our world must see... we have all been lied to....it's time the executives at Google are all rounded up as they are blocking this and many more truths from coming forth.... we must stand as one and start getting off our computers and in these corrupt peoples faces with ARREST WARRANTS under common law.
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