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Under the Wire: Time isn’t a friend of tyrants
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35 views • September 12, 2020
Under the Wire: Time isn’t a friend of tyrants
Is the COVID-19 construct beginning to fall apart? Today, we will discuss the history of this virus, its origins dating back years before the pandemic declaration and why even the mainstream media is now staring to question what we're being told about official mortality and morbidiy statistics.
Links:
Anders Tegnell and the Swedish Covid experiment
https://tinyurl.com/y4mlc885
Dr David E Martin - Exposing the Truth Behind Moderna
https://tinyurl.com/y3xtgsx4
Pandemic: Indoctrination
https://freedomplatform.tv/plandemic-indoctornation-world-premiere/
Use of hydroxychloroquine in hospitalised COVID-19 patients is associated with reduced mortality: Findings from the observational multicentre Italian CORIST study
https://tinyurl.com/yy3knrm8
Understanding and Increasing Influenza Vaccination Acceptance: Insights from a 2016 National Survey of U.S. Adults
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5923753/
Finally, Cdc Admits Just 9,210 Americans Died From Covid19
https://tinyurl.com/yy7onhpf
Covid-19: Vaccine ‘Not Possible’ For A Virus Not Yet Quantifiable
https://tinyurl.com/yxz8lzpe
RENOWNED FORENSIC DOCTOR DESTROYS MEDIA ‘KILLER VIRUS’ LIES: ‘NOBODY HAS DIED OF COVID-19 IN HAMBURG WITHOUT PREVIOUS ILLNESSES’ (WATCH)
https://tinyurl.com/y29c2z4p
C.D.C. Now Says People Without Covid-19 Symptoms Do Not Need Testing
https://tinyurl.com/y5ltmktz
Covid-19 Vaccines With ‘Minor Side Effects’ Could Still Be Pretty Bad
https://tinyurl.com/y6ekc9b8
A leading coronavirus vaccine trial is on hold: scientists react
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-02594-w
World Trade - “Medical Test Kits”
https://tinyurl.com/y3z2f8dl
Coronavirus: why aren’t death rates rising with case numbers?
https://tinyurl.com/y3sqrt3s
Melbourne Doctors send anti-lockdown letter to Andrews�https://tinyurl.com/y3sy2smk
WHO Coronavirus PCR Test Primer Sequence is Found in All Human DNA
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06/bombshell-who-coronavirus-pcr-test-primer-sequence-is-found-in-all-human-dna/
Doctors banned from prescribing potential COVID-19 drug
https://tinyurl.com/wc5esob
Is the COVID-19 construct beginning to fall apart? Today, we will discuss the history of this virus, its origins dating back years before the pandemic declaration and why even the mainstream media is now staring to question what we're being told about official mortality and morbidiy statistics.
Links:
Anders Tegnell and the Swedish Covid experiment
https://tinyurl.com/y4mlc885
Dr David E Martin - Exposing the Truth Behind Moderna
https://tinyurl.com/y3xtgsx4
Pandemic: Indoctrination
https://freedomplatform.tv/plandemic-indoctornation-world-premiere/
Use of hydroxychloroquine in hospitalised COVID-19 patients is associated with reduced mortality: Findings from the observational multicentre Italian CORIST study
https://tinyurl.com/yy3knrm8
Understanding and Increasing Influenza Vaccination Acceptance: Insights from a 2016 National Survey of U.S. Adults
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5923753/
Finally, Cdc Admits Just 9,210 Americans Died From Covid19
https://tinyurl.com/yy7onhpf
Covid-19: Vaccine ‘Not Possible’ For A Virus Not Yet Quantifiable
https://tinyurl.com/yxz8lzpe
RENOWNED FORENSIC DOCTOR DESTROYS MEDIA ‘KILLER VIRUS’ LIES: ‘NOBODY HAS DIED OF COVID-19 IN HAMBURG WITHOUT PREVIOUS ILLNESSES’ (WATCH)
https://tinyurl.com/y29c2z4p
C.D.C. Now Says People Without Covid-19 Symptoms Do Not Need Testing
https://tinyurl.com/y5ltmktz
Covid-19 Vaccines With ‘Minor Side Effects’ Could Still Be Pretty Bad
https://tinyurl.com/y6ekc9b8
A leading coronavirus vaccine trial is on hold: scientists react
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-02594-w
World Trade - “Medical Test Kits”
https://tinyurl.com/y3z2f8dl
Coronavirus: why aren’t death rates rising with case numbers?
https://tinyurl.com/y3sqrt3s
Melbourne Doctors send anti-lockdown letter to Andrews�https://tinyurl.com/y3sy2smk
WHO Coronavirus PCR Test Primer Sequence is Found in All Human DNA
https://pieceofmindful.com/2020/04/06/bombshell-who-coronavirus-pcr-test-primer-sequence-is-found-in-all-human-dna/
Doctors banned from prescribing potential COVID-19 drug
https://tinyurl.com/wc5esob
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