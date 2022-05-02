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Putin could ESCALATE Russian efforts against Ukraine SOON
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205 views • May 02, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Tension in Europe continues to escalate, with ramifications being felt around the world. Glenn gives an update on Russia and Ukraine, including the latest (very public) pledges made by U.S. politicians to help Ukrainian forces. Plus, Glenn details how a recent, risky by Secretary of State Blinken and Defense Secretary Austin to Kyiv put America DANGEROUSLY close to becoming directly involved in the conflict. And, finally, will Putin escalate — with tactical nukes — as soon as May 9th?! In this clip, Glenn gives possible Putin actions that may be around the corner…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81_6cO5v0xg
Tension in Europe continues to escalate, with ramifications being felt around the world. Glenn gives an update on Russia and Ukraine, including the latest (very public) pledges made by U.S. politicians to help Ukrainian forces. Plus, Glenn details how a recent, risky by Secretary of State Blinken and Defense Secretary Austin to Kyiv put America DANGEROUSLY close to becoming directly involved in the conflict. And, finally, will Putin escalate — with tactical nukes — as soon as May 9th?! In this clip, Glenn gives possible Putin actions that may be around the corner…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81_6cO5v0xg
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