Are You Irish?

Video highlighting colonisation 2.0 and ethnic cleansing of the Irish from mass-immigration. Video was made by youtuber "IrelandToday" in early 2010s, who was a later addition to a number of Irish nationalists opposing the destruction of Ireland since the early 2000's.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.