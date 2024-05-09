Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Armed professional agitators that infiltrated a US campus are the SAME BLM rioters from 4yrs ago
channel image
GalacticStorm
2248 Subscribers
Shop now
48 views
Published Yesterday

Jesse Watters · EXCLUSIVE: Investigative journalist Jonathan Choe was attacked by Antifa at the University of Washington. Jonathan Choe says armed professional agitators have infiltrated a US campus and he recognizes the SAME ONES from the BLM riots 4 years ago.


@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1788368488270114841

Keywords
jesse watterspro palestinecoordinated protestscollege campus chaos

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket