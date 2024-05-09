Armed professional agitators that infiltrated a US campus are the SAME BLM rioters from 4yrs ago

Jesse Watters · EXCLUSIVE: Investigative journalist Jonathan Choe was attacked by Antifa at the University of Washington. Jonathan Choe says armed professional agitators have infiltrated a US campus and he recognizes the SAME ONES from the BLM riots 4 years ago.
@JesseBWatters
