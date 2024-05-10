Create New Account
Jews As Victims
channel image
Fritz Berggren
21 Subscribers
19 views
Published 14 hours ago
  • Part of the Jewish identity is to be a "victim" and claim special rights. They know exactly what they are doing -- they rule the nations and are victims all at once.
  • The Book of Acts and the Book of Esther.
  • Little Mikey Johnson as a complete traitor to Jesus Christ; he is the perfect representative of Evangelical Christianity, bowing down and groveling before the Antichrist (Jews).

Fritz Berggren, PHD
www.bloodandfaith.com

Keywords
biblevictimjew

