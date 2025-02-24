🚨 Zelensky Says He’s Willing to “Immediately” Step Down in Exchange for Peace or NATO Membership

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has stated he is ready to resign from office if it guarantees peace for Ukraine or secures the country’s NATO membership, according to The Telegraph.

If there is peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to leave my post, I am ready… I can exchange it for NATO.

Is he really this desperate, or is this some stupid political maneuver?