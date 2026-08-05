The Fight to Share Natural Healing, an interview with Dr. Alphonzo Monzo

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Innovation often faces resistance, but the mission to empower people with natural healing continues. Hear the remarkable story behind the challenges, resilience, and determination to make life-changing health knowledge available to everyone. Sometimes the greatest breakthroughs come through the greatest trials.
#NaturalHealing #HealthFreedom #Wellness #Resilience #HolisticHealth
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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