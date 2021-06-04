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Είναι συνωμοσία που πλέον ομολογείται - και όχι θεωρία συνωμοσίας !
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4719 views • June 04, 2021
Δείτε τι λέει το αρχικάθαρμα Κλάους Σβαμπ, που το βιβλίο του "Η μεγάλη επανεκκίνηση" το έκανε ευαγγέλιό του το γελοίο ανθυποκάθαρμα Μητσοτάκης και όλα τα υποκαθάρματα της ΕΕ, και σκεφτείτε αν αυτά που λέει έχουν σχέση με την πρεμούρα για τα "εμβόλια" (δηλαδή τη γενετική τροποποίησή μας) και το 5G (το 4G τα καταφέρνει μια χαρά με τις μέχρι τώρα εφαρμογές, αλλά αδυνατεί να μας κάνει να "συγχωνευτούμε" με τον ψηφιακό κόσμο, όπως είναι ο σκοπός των αρχικαθαρμάτων).
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