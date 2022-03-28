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PT1 Zelensky Interview Ivan Kolpakov Meduza Vladimir Solovyov Kommersant Mikhail ZygarTikhon Dzyadko
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10 views • March 28, 2022
PT1 Zelensky Interview Ivan Kolpakov Meduza Vladimir Solovyov Kommersant Mikhail ZygarTikhon Dzyadko
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/27/world/europe/russia-media-zelensky.html
The journalists were Ivan Kolpakov, the editor of Meduza, a Russian-language news website based in Latvia; Vladimir Solovyov, a reporter for Kommersant, a Moscow-based daily newspaper; Mikhail Zygar, an independent Russian journalist who fled to Berlin after the war began; and Tikhon Dzyadko, the editor of the temporarily shuttered, independent television channel TV Rain, who had left Moscow for Tbilisi, Georgia.
Russian journalists from the YouTube channel ‘Zygar’, TV channel ‘Rain’, portal ‘Medusa’ and ‘Kommersant’ and ‘Novaya Gazeta’
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/27/world/europe/russia-media-zelensky.html
The journalists were Ivan Kolpakov, the editor of Meduza, a Russian-language news website based in Latvia; Vladimir Solovyov, a reporter for Kommersant, a Moscow-based daily newspaper; Mikhail Zygar, an independent Russian journalist who fled to Berlin after the war began; and Tikhon Dzyadko, the editor of the temporarily shuttered, independent television channel TV Rain, who had left Moscow for Tbilisi, Georgia.
Russian journalists from the YouTube channel ‘Zygar’, TV channel ‘Rain’, portal ‘Medusa’ and ‘Kommersant’ and ‘Novaya Gazeta’
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