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Candice Owens' Explosive Speach on Fauci and the Democrat Party.
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15 views • November 30, 2021
In this video Candice Owens exposes Fauci, the Democrat Party's Racism and the fear mongering going on to make us all slaves. Also, we show another film about the way the swine flu was used to do the same thing in 1976 and the disastrous effect of that vax. We pause and discuss both videos while they play.
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