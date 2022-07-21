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https://gnews.org/post/pwhpd4fe
In the live broadcast on July 17, Miles Guo further elaborated the Chinese Communist Party’s infiltration of the U.S. judicial system. For example, the CCP has made many false lawsuits in the U.S. against Miles through Pacific Alliance Group (PAG); The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and others threatened to deport Miles back to Communist China; In terms of Paul Hastings LLP’s relationship with the CCP, Miles said that several officials later joined Paul Hastings after they left the senior positions at the U.S. Department of Justice. Paul Hastings would seriously undermine the credibility of the U.S. judiciary system. It would also cause great concern to the U.S. government and Congress, and even become a political tool used by both parties.