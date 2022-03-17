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3/13 Obama Is Crowned With the Venom of the Serpent: You Can Be Sure He Is the Beast! [15.03.2022]
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143 views • March 17, 2022
In this episode we will take a look at the "Tweet" sent out by Obama on March 13, 2022, announcing to the world that he had tested positive for COVID. In doing so we will discuss the TRUE significance of this announcement and we will delve even deeper in order to discover all the other hidden connections related to this announcement and what they represent.
To watch the full video and to gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
Beat Credit: GIPSY HUSSLE
5,754 Viewsmar 15, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yrK_CdGiWUc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
To watch the full video and to gain access to all the other videos as well, Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
Beat Credit: GIPSY HUSSLE
5,754 Viewsmar 15, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yrK_CdGiWUc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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