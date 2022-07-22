The Patriot & Lama Show - Episode 62 – The Battle for Food

Are We Headed into Armageddon in Relation to The Food Supply?



It Looks That Way Based on Everything Going On.

Are You & Your Family Prepared for It?

The Good News Is on Episode 62, The Patriot and The Lama Will Show You How You and Your Family Can Survive the Battle for Food.

So, Make Sure to Share This Episode with Family & It Could Just Save Their Lives and Our Planet.

You Never Know Who You Can Help Changed for The Better by Sharing This Teaching; So, Go Ahead, Sow Good Seed, And Share It Now.

At The End of This Episode, We Will Answer Questions from The Live Audience.

Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) Is the Founder of My Patriots Network & Mastermind Webinars, and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) Is the Founder of Circle of Life.



🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com

🙌 Join the FREE Circle of Life Community: https://Rasaji.com