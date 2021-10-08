SN1130: Steamroll Regime, Struggle of Sickness & Engineered Care | Factions Of Freedom

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Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2021/10/08/sn1130-steamroll-regime-struggle-of-sickness-engineered-care/
Episodes like this remind me of why we have to keep the pressure on these totalitarians, and why it’s imperative that truth be our guiding star. We cannot let fear be our compass in these trying times, because fear is what our adversaries use against us. The more we begin to rely on truth and surrender ourselves to the power of it, the freer we become. We must not shy away from the harsh realities that confront us.
As the world wakes up the injustices by our so-called elected elites while they surrender their power to unelected bureaucrats, the spirit of freedom blazes across the truly awoken humanity. Our adversaries seek to further our enslavement by distracting us with pleasantries and coercion, and only awakening to these deceptive tactics can truly save you. The harder they push, the stronger we will become.
With the dangerous contents of the concoction being exposed and lives piling up like empty vaccine dosage cannisters, the people feel the world changing, and us along with it. While Bill Gates and the technocrats try to subvert your natural god-given body with science and technology, an even higher law is making itself known to us. We all serve a greater purpose, and in days like these, the evidence couldn’t be clearer – It’s time to let go of the old and create our own new world.
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