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Induced native Phage Therapy
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41 views • February 03, 2021
Given its unlimited potential for healing, Induced Native Phage Therapy may in fact be one of the most significant discoveries in the history of medicine to date. Watch as some of our Biologix patients describe the impact of INPT on their own healing journeys or give our Patient Care Coordinator a call to learn more!
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