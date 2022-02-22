A little girl got the Pfizer vaccine after her father’s advice.

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On the same day, this girl had a massive bleeding a few hours after vaccination. Her father sent this girl to the hospital. And now, he is warning that the other irresponsible parents like him should be cautious of the vaccine. It has corrupted his daughter’s DNA, as a victim, he warned the parents like him of this danger.