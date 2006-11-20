[Nov 20, 2006] The Gospel (5.1K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

The Gospel of Jesus Christ is what it's all about! This 1.5 minute video took me over 150 hours to edit. It was originally created as an intro to our ministry corporate video, but it has served as a good intro to several other videos, and stands on its own as a good intro to the Gospel message as well. My friend Matt played the role of Adam. Eve and the garden were computer generated graphics. I played the part of Jesus. And John William Galt (the voice of the movies) did the voice over. Thank you for watching. Please feel free to pass this video along to more people - use it as a tool to spread the news: Jesus Christ is risen! God bless.https://testingtheglobe.com

https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy