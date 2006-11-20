[Nov 20, 2006] The Gospel (5.1K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Gospel of Jesus Christ is what it's all about! This 1.5 minute video took me over 150 hours to edit. It was originally created as an intro to our ministry corporate video, but it has served as a good intro to several other videos, and stands on its own as a good intro to the Gospel message as well. My friend Matt played the role of Adam. Eve and the garden were computer generated graphics. I played the part of Jesus. And John William Galt (the voice of the movies) did the voice over. Thank you for watching. Please feel free to pass this video along to more people - use it as a tool to spread the news: Jesus Christ is risen! God bless.https://testingtheglobe.com
