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If You Want? To Live In Israel Owing Money Is A viable Long Term Strategy...
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11 views • April 05, 2021
I was prepared to Go to Hell and Back to obey God and immigrate to Israel. The Covid Idiots and Elohim had other plans for me... So That I Could Not be Removed...
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