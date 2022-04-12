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In The News: The Latest Escapades of Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Gov
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161 views • April 12, 2022
Welcome to another 'In the News' edition of Objective:Health, where we touch on some of the latest health news making headlines.
This week we talk about the latest info to come out of the Pfizer releases, Moderna seeking Emergency Use Authorization for their vaccine for under-six-year-olds and massive conflicts of interest in the advising members of the US Dietary Guidelines committee. Meanwhile, unvaccinated Australians are still being held prisoner in their own country.
Join us for this episode of Objective:Health as we cover the latest news and give you the O:H take!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
This week we talk about the latest info to come out of the Pfizer releases, Moderna seeking Emergency Use Authorization for their vaccine for under-six-year-olds and massive conflicts of interest in the advising members of the US Dietary Guidelines committee. Meanwhile, unvaccinated Australians are still being held prisoner in their own country.
Join us for this episode of Objective:Health as we cover the latest news and give you the O:H take!
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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