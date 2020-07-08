The virus writes the rules

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We have a new form of government: Virus-ocracy…rule by virus.
The Chinese connection and the commercial angle.
This scam is really not that hard to understand.
It’s a very public, very up front scam to institute global mandatory vaccines.
All in the name of helping the “poor” (because its easier to compel starving people in unstable countries to accept mandatory vaccinations.)
They laid the plan out – IN BROAD DAYLIGHT – 10 years ago and they are right on schedule.
No need to be an investigative reporter. No need to be a conspiracy theorist.
Just read the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation website.
From Brasscheck TV
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-qwOjStlHQ&;feature=emb_title
Larry Keen Channel YT