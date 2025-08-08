BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Optical Microscope Analysis of a Tetanus Vaccine from Biol Laboratories, Argentine Industry
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10047 followers
336 views • 1 day ago

Optical Microscope Analysis of a Tetanus Vaccine from Biol Laboratories, Argentine Industry.

In the following video, Dr. Liliana Zelada performs a microscopic analysis of a drop of the injectable 3 days after drying. Structures that shouldn't be present in a vaccine are visible, as well as ribbons of reduced graphene oxide. For over 4 years, the doctor, along with other independent researchers, has been reporting and demanding that authorities analyze vaccines due to the presence of these types of contaminations, but they have received no response.

Please share this video. We need more doctors and scientists to observe, analyze these injectables, and speak out. We can't look the other way and simply accept what laboratories and authorities in each country tell us. We must have critical and independent thinking in these situations. It's not enough to read a lab's leaflet and accept what we've been told these injections contain.

💯 Video translated into English by the M-Power Translations team.

☕️ Support our translations:

https://buymeacoffee.com/mpowertranslations

Source @La Quinta Columna International

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
tetanus vaccinela quinta columna internationaldr liliana zelada
