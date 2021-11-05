Leader in Waiting tells the World's People: Shut everything down, watch how fast the mandates disappear

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You can call me crazy or not but when Trudeau is ousted, you will see a new leader emerge, one who is waiting in the wings, one who is waiting for the people to stand up for their FREEDOM.
- Outrageous Airplane Incident with a Covidiot
- Elites line up for the blood of children ....this time Legally without having to murder them.
Mirrored - wil paranormal