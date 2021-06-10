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[MAGNETOFECTION] Are magnets Really Sticking to Vaccinated People? | WATCH THIS VIDEO
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84 views • June 10, 2021
Why are magnets sticking to vaccinated people? Is it a Hoax?
The magnet challenge:
Some of you might of hear of it or seen videos where vaccinated individuals have magnets sticking to the injection site.
But is such a thing possible or is it all a Hoax.
The Washington Post, CDC, and other media outlets have "debunked" the phenomenon as another of the crazy conspiracy theories.
So, what is the truth really?
The magnet challenge:
Some of you might of hear of it or seen videos where vaccinated individuals have magnets sticking to the injection site.
But is such a thing possible or is it all a Hoax.
The Washington Post, CDC, and other media outlets have "debunked" the phenomenon as another of the crazy conspiracy theories.
So, what is the truth really?
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