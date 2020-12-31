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Claims of New Light: Do Davidians Need to Investigate?
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5 views • December 31, 2020
This presentation addresses the question of whether Davidians who study the original SRod message are obliged to study messages coming from individuals who arose after the death of V. T. Houteff in 1955. Two prominent individuals that will be dealt with are Ben Roden and Martin Bingham.
For studies that address some of the doctrinal controversies that expose the false teachings of Roden's branch and Bingham's Bashan Hill please consult the following links:
Literal feast keeping: http://whyperish.org/2010/09/27/how-are-we-to-keep-the-feast-days-today/
Living Spirit of Prophecy: http://whyperish.org/2010/11/21/living-spirit-of-prophecy-what-is-it/
"Those with" the 144,000: http://whyperish.org/2010/06/03/those-with-the-144000-who-are-they/
Which pasture, Carmel or Bashan?: http://whyperish.org/2011/03/07/carmel-bashan-gilead-which-pasture/
For studies that address some of the doctrinal controversies that expose the false teachings of Roden's branch and Bingham's Bashan Hill please consult the following links:
Literal feast keeping: http://whyperish.org/2010/09/27/how-are-we-to-keep-the-feast-days-today/
Living Spirit of Prophecy: http://whyperish.org/2010/11/21/living-spirit-of-prophecy-what-is-it/
"Those with" the 144,000: http://whyperish.org/2010/06/03/those-with-the-144000-who-are-they/
Which pasture, Carmel or Bashan?: http://whyperish.org/2011/03/07/carmel-bashan-gilead-which-pasture/
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