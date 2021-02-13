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Nano SMART Dust - COVID Vaccine Lies and Deaths
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2058 views • February 13, 2021
A video about the COVID-19 Test Swabs and nanotech SMART dust. Also, Bill Gates 060606 cryptocurrency patent, germ theory and how the World Bank and the IMF use contrived health crises to steal the resources of entire nations. They did this in Africa in the 1980's-90's via the fake AIDS 'epidemic' and now they are doing the same thing to the rest of the world using COVID.
This article from 2019 - Battelle to Develop Injectable, Bi-Directional Brain Computer Interface... https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/mdb/insiders/medical-design-briefs/stories/34496
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Original video by What Is Happening channel...
https://www.brighteon.com/e7b1ae79-64b0-4b37-9b20-e806a90b9ac3
Thanks to Alternative News channel...
https://odysee.com/@Alternative-News:c
In Search Of.... channel...
https://odysee.com/@bellabiancaneve:0
This article from 2019 - Battelle to Develop Injectable, Bi-Directional Brain Computer Interface... https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/mdb/insiders/medical-design-briefs/stories/34496
----------------------------------------------------------------
Original video by What Is Happening channel...
https://www.brighteon.com/e7b1ae79-64b0-4b37-9b20-e806a90b9ac3
Thanks to Alternative News channel...
https://odysee.com/@Alternative-News:c
In Search Of.... channel...
https://odysee.com/@bellabiancaneve:0
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