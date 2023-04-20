Amateur hopes for pharma takedown.

The French Canadiens denied the Americans and became fully dependent on the catholic church. The catholic church is a mind control through seperatism. It is ultimately the authority of Mary, who cuckolds the husband and bears a son. Justin Trudeau was born of this pattern, being the cuckold son of Fidel Castro. Mary then goes on to become a prostitute, sowing chaos in a village until the villagers decide she deserves to die for all the harm she is doing. Jesus then saves her, but fallaciously. He says to forgive her, because we are all sinners. But this is wrong.

A man who steals to prevent starvation, or is dishonest to save people he loves, is doing so out of the faults of the environment/society. A prostitute is intentionally (whether she realizes it or not) sowing chaos in a way which can corrupt an entire village to ruin.

Those who forgive prostitutes often become reduced to being like prostitutes as well, intentionally harming the people with chaos, ultimately to take control, and harm the children. This is the inevitable sequence, as she is driven by nature to replicate, and she was an abused child.

Justin Trudeau is not the son of Pierre Trudeau, but the child prostitute of him, born of a prostitute, cuckolding mother. Being a homosexual prostitute, he could not resist giving the knee to BLM, nor harming children with fake vaccines. Apparently he ordered 10 vacinnes per person, where a 10 minute conversation with any bachelor level microbiologist could inform him that is wrong. Justin worked as a drama teacher, because the entire life he lives is an act. As he moves to control the internet, he only further exposes the trauma based mind control puppet that he is. Likely he will be erased, like Hittler, before he is captured and can come clean about the true history.

