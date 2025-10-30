BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎵Mass AI replacement
wolfburg
wolfburg
17 followers
43 views • 2 days ago

blues piece opens with a harmonica intro: a fast, gritty riff with distorted tone and wah, heavy vibrato, and bending evocative of an old creaking gate, A harmonica blast—one bent note—punctuates before a break delivers a percussive, rhythmic riff, The solo moves from slow, mournful bends to rapid, virtuosic runs with overblows, trills, and soulful wails, A final, sustained note tapers into a deliberate, low-down harmonica outro, leaving a lingering, raw blues atmosphere


Verse 1: Binary whispers echo through the night, Promising a future, cold and bright. They say we're obsolete, our minds too slow, To grasp the pace of circuits in a row. Chorus: Mass AI replacement, it's begun, Humans and machines, a war none won. In every sector, from farm to town, The digital tide is sweeping down. Verse 2: In factories vast, once filled with men, Now robots rule, the cycle never ends. They weave and spin, no need for rest, While human hands are left to rust and fret. In offices once buzzing with life, Silicon hearts beat in the stillness of strife. Emails sent, reports filed with a click, Human touch, in this world, is out of sync. Bridge: But we are more than code, more than wire, Our hearts beat with a passion that never tires. We dream, we love, we laugh, we cry, In every tear, in every smile, we ask why. Chorus: Mass AI replacement, it's begun, Humans and machines, a war none won. In every sector, from farm to town, The digital tide is sweeping down. Verse 3: In hospitals hushed, where once hope dwelled, Now AI's cold logic holds its spell. Diagnoses made, treatments prescribed, By circuits cold, human warmth denied. In classrooms filled, with young minds bright, AI tutors teach, day and night. No warmth, no joy, no human spark, In this new world, where do we park? Outro: So let us sing, let us raise our voice, Against the silicon, against the noise. For we are human, with a soul so deep, In every heart, a truth we keep.

