© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FDA Official Taylor Lee REFUSES Questioning By Reporter Over Controversial Covid Vaccine Statements
Follow
2
Share
Report
180 views • September 24, 2021
“On Wednesday, Project Veritas released another video, this time of an FDA economist saying blow darts should be used to vaccinate reluctant people, especially African-Americans. In a way, that video struck me even more strongly than the first, because the economist perfectly represents today's leftists.
Taylor Lee is not an inherently interesting person. He works at the FDA as an economist, so he's not making policy decisions about medicines or how they should be used. He's a generic young man of the modern era. He seems to be about thirty years old; he's credentialed; and, even if not gay, he's very effeminate. He's probably a photocopy of thousands of young leftist college graduates populating government and corporate jobs. That's why his opinions are so important.
Lee's defining quality is a preening arrogance. He's got a little shtick about forcing reluctant people to get vaccinated, and he's incredibly proud of it. "Blow darts!" That's his answer. Go door to door and, using blow darts, forcibly vaccinate everyone. And how will the government find those people who need vaccines? "I think there needs to be a registry of people who aren't vaccinated. Although that's sounding very [much like Nazi] Germany."
We're all familiar with the passive-aggressive trick of saying something we know is wrong and then claiming it's a joke when called out on it. That's what Lee is doing — and the Project Veritas undercover person, by feigning fascination, draws him out.
What's even more striking than Lee's snarky, fascist cleverness is the real disgust he feels for Blacks. They need to get with his program, and he feels, in a totally Tuskegee experiment kind of way, that he and his fellows in the government should have the power to force them to bend to his will (https://www.projectveritas.com/news/fda-official-blow-dart-african-americans-with-covid-vaccine-is-where-were/).
And lest you think I'm making up his targeted condescension toward and desire for control over Blacks, I'm not. You see, Lee has very clear ideas about how Blacks and Whites rate in America: "All of the wealthy White people are getting vaccinated because they're educated."
Given enough time, Lee's going to put those uneducated Blacks into the back of a bus, or maybe into a cattle car, and force all sorts of things upon them...for their own good, of course, because this effete ignorant-but-credentialed government drone knows more about what's good for Blacks than anything they know about themselves.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/09/covid_vaccines_are_revealing_the_disrespect_some_leftists_have_for_blacks.html
Projectveritas (https://www.projectveritas.com/news/fda-official-blow-dart-african-americans-with-covid-vaccine-is-where-were/)
FDA Official: ‘Blow Dart’ African Americans with COVID Vaccine is ‘Where We’re Going...Just Shoot Everyone’ … Calls for a ‘Nazi Germany’ Style ‘Registry’ of Unvaccinated Americans: ‘Think About It Like The Jewish Star’
Investigating and exposing corruption in both public and private institutions.
Taylor Lee is not an inherently interesting person. He works at the FDA as an economist, so he's not making policy decisions about medicines or how they should be used. He's a generic young man of the modern era. He seems to be about thirty years old; he's credentialed; and, even if not gay, he's very effeminate. He's probably a photocopy of thousands of young leftist college graduates populating government and corporate jobs. That's why his opinions are so important.
Lee's defining quality is a preening arrogance. He's got a little shtick about forcing reluctant people to get vaccinated, and he's incredibly proud of it. "Blow darts!" That's his answer. Go door to door and, using blow darts, forcibly vaccinate everyone. And how will the government find those people who need vaccines? "I think there needs to be a registry of people who aren't vaccinated. Although that's sounding very [much like Nazi] Germany."
We're all familiar with the passive-aggressive trick of saying something we know is wrong and then claiming it's a joke when called out on it. That's what Lee is doing — and the Project Veritas undercover person, by feigning fascination, draws him out.
What's even more striking than Lee's snarky, fascist cleverness is the real disgust he feels for Blacks. They need to get with his program, and he feels, in a totally Tuskegee experiment kind of way, that he and his fellows in the government should have the power to force them to bend to his will (https://www.projectveritas.com/news/fda-official-blow-dart-african-americans-with-covid-vaccine-is-where-were/).
And lest you think I'm making up his targeted condescension toward and desire for control over Blacks, I'm not. You see, Lee has very clear ideas about how Blacks and Whites rate in America: "All of the wealthy White people are getting vaccinated because they're educated."
Given enough time, Lee's going to put those uneducated Blacks into the back of a bus, or maybe into a cattle car, and force all sorts of things upon them...for their own good, of course, because this effete ignorant-but-credentialed government drone knows more about what's good for Blacks than anything they know about themselves.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2021/09/covid_vaccines_are_revealing_the_disrespect_some_leftists_have_for_blacks.html
Projectveritas (https://www.projectveritas.com/news/fda-official-blow-dart-african-americans-with-covid-vaccine-is-where-were/)
FDA Official: ‘Blow Dart’ African Americans with COVID Vaccine is ‘Where We’re Going...Just Shoot Everyone’ … Calls for a ‘Nazi Germany’ Style ‘Registry’ of Unvaccinated Americans: ‘Think About It Like The Jewish Star’
Investigating and exposing corruption in both public and private institutions.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.