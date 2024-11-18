The Demolition of a Stone House in Al-Walaja





The occupation army demolishes a 60 square meter house with bulldozers and heavy machinery, belonging to Hassan Mustafa Salah, under the pretext of lack of license in Al-Walaja village, west of Bethlehem

The policy of demolishing houses under the pretext of "lack of license", the occupation forces demolished a house in Al-Walaja village, west of Bethlehem.

Interview: Hassan Salah

Reporting: Rana Owainh

Filmed: 15/11/2024

