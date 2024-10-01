BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HAPPENING NOW | America Under Siege: The Storm Is Upon Us
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
140 views • 7 months ago

 As of October 1st, 2024, America faces an unprecedented wave of disruptions and destruction. Millions of illegal entries, dissidents from Russia and China, cartels, and terror groups are reportedly inside our borders. With the risk of multiple terror attacks growing, essential infrastructures like bridges, food supplies, and power grids are under threat. Weather weapons and geoengineering are crippling key states, and gangs wreak havoc in our cities. The storm has arrived—be informed, be prepared, and stand strong. Visit StormIsUponUs.com for critical updates. Time is running out to save our nation.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc


THERE ARE MANY FRAUDS!

JMC DOES NOT PROMOTE ANY QFS. THE ONLY AND OFFICAL JMC IS jmcamp888


Keywords
geoengineeringweather weaponsemergency preparednesscartelsgang violencestanding strongbridgesamerica under attackpower gridsfood suppliesstormisuponussave the nationcritical updatesterror groupsterror threatsnational crisisimminent dangerillegal entriesrussian and chinese dissidentsinfrastructure destruction
