Jesus' Most Hated Teaching: Can You Handle It?

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The most hated teaching of Jesus is also the most important teaching of Jesus. However are there any church preaching it? Again and again, preachers argue against this fundamental Christian teaching. Your pastor is almost certainly NOT an exception. Don't believe me? Then listen to this sermon. Are YOU following the most hated of all Jesus' teachings?