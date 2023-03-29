Create New Account
Part 1-Guest Edward Dowd on Dead Bodies Everywhere from the Covid Shots & the Plan to Depopulate – 01-06-23
Dr. Jane Ruby
Published 18 hours ago |

Dr. Jane welcomes Edward Dowd, former Blackrock analyst who reviews the unmistakable proof of increased deaths from the C19 shots in all-cause mortality across the U.S. and the world after a reported 2/3 of the population has taken the bioweapon shots. There is no denying the mass genocide operation underway. This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.

Dowd Book: https://www.amazon.com/Cause-Epidemic-Sudden-Childrens-Defense/dp/1510776397


