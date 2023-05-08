Mexico Strikes Deal with Biden Administration Post Title 42 Expiration

Top news right now: Mexico has announced that it will continue accepting non-citizen migrants rejected by the US when the Title 42 policy expires next week. This landmark agreement between Mexico and the Biden administration has dealt a major blow to thousands of migrants who have been waiting for their chance to enter the US. Under the deal, Mexico has agreed to take in 30,000 migrants a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The US, on the other hand, will continue to allow 30,000 migrants a month from these countries through the humanitarian parole program. The end of the Title 42 policy could result in as many as 13,000 migrants crossing the border into the US daily. Stay tuned to Next News for more breaking news on the US-Mexico border crisis.

