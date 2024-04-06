Create New Account
BARKING GLAD: Dead, and dropping its bark like a snake shedding its skin; what ailed this tree? – NATURE’S ART in colour and texture MVI_0140
EK the Urban Yeti
255 Subscribers
37 views
Published 19 hours ago

I encounter visually arresting and inspiring patterns from the bark on the trees that I cross paths with, often trees that I see frequently, through the seasons.

Keywords
environmentpesticidesclimateducksfliesbutterfliesspidersmothsbarkantsrachel carsonmagpieseucalyptswestern australian flora and faunasilent springpreying mantisesgeckoesmudlarksmeat antssergeant antsbulldog antsmyrmecia genusmicro-habitat

