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News Update Feb 21 2021 - Some Texans Get 17,000 Heat Bill! You could be Next!
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150 views • February 21, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

Some Texans Get 17,000 Heat Bill! You could be Next! Biden accuses Vets and Cops of promoting "White Supremacy"! Doctor says "heard Immunity" For Covid 19 Coming Soon! 54% say Biden's a "PUPPET"! Gee Wiz What Shock! That and More News!

Source Links:
https://welovetrump.com/2021/02/20/the-arizona-senate-just-took-a-big-step-in-investigating-the-maricopa-county-board/
https://welovetrump.com/2021/02/20/straight-up-shameful-biden-outright-admits-to-world-he-will-not-put-america-first/
https://100percentfedup.com/must-watch-cnn-anchor-left-speechless-after-report-of-gang-rapes-happening-in-communist-chinese-concentration-camps-video/
https://100percentfedup.com/another-epidemiologist-says-its-possible-the-us-is-nearing-covid-herd-immunity-this-is-definitely-the-most-positive-news-weve-seen-in-a-long-time/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/54-voters-say-biden-puppet-radical-left/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/581125/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/electric-customers-north-texas-stuck-electric-bills-high-17000-following-cold-snap/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/ignored-media-dirtbag-joe-biden-says-us-veterans-former-police-officers-fueling-white-supremacism-america/
https://banned.video/watch?id=603142caa806a510f714f73d
https://banned.video/watch?id=60317daaeb63e0115b36aef7
https://www.energy.gov/sites/prod/files/2021/02/f82/DOE%20202%28c%29%20Emergency%20Order%20-%20ERCOT%2002.14.2021.pdf
https://banned.video/watch?id=60302a8573ca430f9370d49d

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