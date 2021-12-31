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Clown Planet News (31 December, 2021): Year in Review + top 3 Clown Stories of the Year
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31 views • January 01, 2022
https://summit.news/2021/12/30/vanderbilt-university-professor-argues-that-we-all-need-to-eat-bugs/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzvYn4ChbPU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6C6V0H0AaPc
https://twitter.com/RealCarlVernon/status/1475839929427058688
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0eFMUrzWSE
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/bank-mexico-announces-its-own-central-bank-digital-currency-2024
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/mark-mcdonald
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10247315/Face-masks-harm-childrens-development-Study-blames-significantly-reduced-development.html?ns_mchannel=rss&;ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490
https://summit.news/2021/12/31/fauci-admits-kids-are-not-being-hospitalised-from-covid-but-says-vaccinate-them-anyway/
https://www.newsnationnow.com/morninginamerica/fauci-arguments-against-vaccinating-kids-dont-make-any-sense/
https://summit.news/2021/12/31/video-after-two-years-cdc-head-admits-pcr-tests-produce-false-positives/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jT59eDDB7U
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/athlete-collapsesdeaths-following
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/bhakdiburkhardt-pathology-results
https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/12/bad-advice-56-covid-mistakes-made-by-u-s-public-officials/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/10-most-ridiculous-stories-past-year
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1476719877104803841
https://summit.news/2021/12/29/rand-paul-thousands-dying-every-month-because-of-faucis-obsession-with-pushing-vaccines/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/fact-checkers-ignoring-specific-significant-risk-antibody-dependent-enhancement/
https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1476750677611270164
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1476708853542760459
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1476677868163899396
https://abcnews.go.com/US/york-governor-declares-racism-public-health-emergency-amid/story?id=82002884
https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1476692507572506627
https://summit.news/2021/12/29/video-msnbc-host-claims-phrase-lets-go-brandon-is-part-of-a-slow-moving-insurrection/
https://tnc.news/2021/12/21/health-minister-complains-of-hate-mail-over-allowing-grocery-stores-to-allow-vaccine-passports/
https://nnbnewstoday.com/austria-is-planning-to-impose-fines-on-people-aged-14-and-older-who-are-unvaccinated-ap-and-reuters-report/
https://twitter.com/YoureAllDunces/status/1477018733889605636
https://rumble.com/vrk95h-covid-genocide-dr.-zelenko-slays-globalists-with-veritas-bombs.html
https://www.the-sun.com/health/4370091/whiff-infected-breath-catch-omicron/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10358555/Experts-warn-dishing-fourth-jabs-spring-pointless.html
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1476658492597493760
https://twitter.com/RealCarlVernon/status/1468676814675525632/photo/1
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/marisa-fotieo-icelandair-airplane-bathroom-covid_n_61ce38fbe4b0d637ae94dfb0
https://rumble.com/vro29j-episode-248-the-warning-we-ignored.html
https://twitter.com/TheNo1Waffler/status/1476944015841013762
https://twitter.com/Gerard39delaney/status/1476641983712182278
https://twitter.com/ChildrensHD/status/1476976887796699140
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzvYn4ChbPU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6C6V0H0AaPc
https://twitter.com/RealCarlVernon/status/1475839929427058688
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V0eFMUrzWSE
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/bank-mexico-announces-its-own-central-bank-digital-currency-2024
https://jermwarfare.com/blog/mark-mcdonald
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10247315/Face-masks-harm-childrens-development-Study-blames-significantly-reduced-development.html?ns_mchannel=rss&;ns_campaign=1490&ito=1490
https://summit.news/2021/12/31/fauci-admits-kids-are-not-being-hospitalised-from-covid-but-says-vaccinate-them-anyway/
https://www.newsnationnow.com/morninginamerica/fauci-arguments-against-vaccinating-kids-dont-make-any-sense/
https://summit.news/2021/12/31/video-after-two-years-cdc-head-admits-pcr-tests-produce-false-positives/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3jT59eDDB7U
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/athlete-collapsesdeaths-following
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/bhakdiburkhardt-pathology-results
https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/12/bad-advice-56-covid-mistakes-made-by-u-s-public-officials/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/10-most-ridiculous-stories-past-year
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1476719877104803841
https://summit.news/2021/12/29/rand-paul-thousands-dying-every-month-because-of-faucis-obsession-with-pushing-vaccines/
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/fact-checkers-ignoring-specific-significant-risk-antibody-dependent-enhancement/
https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1476750677611270164
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1476708853542760459
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1476677868163899396
https://abcnews.go.com/US/york-governor-declares-racism-public-health-emergency-amid/story?id=82002884
https://twitter.com/Orwells_Ghost_/status/1476692507572506627
https://summit.news/2021/12/29/video-msnbc-host-claims-phrase-lets-go-brandon-is-part-of-a-slow-moving-insurrection/
https://tnc.news/2021/12/21/health-minister-complains-of-hate-mail-over-allowing-grocery-stores-to-allow-vaccine-passports/
https://nnbnewstoday.com/austria-is-planning-to-impose-fines-on-people-aged-14-and-older-who-are-unvaccinated-ap-and-reuters-report/
https://twitter.com/YoureAllDunces/status/1477018733889605636
https://rumble.com/vrk95h-covid-genocide-dr.-zelenko-slays-globalists-with-veritas-bombs.html
https://www.the-sun.com/health/4370091/whiff-infected-breath-catch-omicron/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10358555/Experts-warn-dishing-fourth-jabs-spring-pointless.html
https://twitter.com/cwt_news/status/1476658492597493760
https://twitter.com/RealCarlVernon/status/1468676814675525632/photo/1
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/marisa-fotieo-icelandair-airplane-bathroom-covid_n_61ce38fbe4b0d637ae94dfb0
https://rumble.com/vro29j-episode-248-the-warning-we-ignored.html
https://twitter.com/TheNo1Waffler/status/1476944015841013762
https://twitter.com/Gerard39delaney/status/1476641983712182278
https://twitter.com/ChildrensHD/status/1476976887796699140
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