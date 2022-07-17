STEPPENWOLF - MONSTER - "AMERICA! WHERE ARE YOU NOW? DON'T YOU CARE ABOUT YOUR SONS & DAUGHTERS? DON'T YOU KNOW WE NEED YOU NOW, WE CAN'T FIGHT ALONE AGAINST THE MONSTER"

THE MOST UNDERRATED SONG IN ROCK HISTORY, AND MORE RELEVANT TODAY THAN EVER.



Once the religious, the hunted and weary

Chasing the promise of freedom and hope

Came to this country to build a new vision

Far from the reaches of kingdom and pope

Like good Christians, some would burn the witches

Later some got slaves to gather riches



But still from near and far to seek America

They came by thousands to court the wild

But she just patiently smiled and bore a child

To be their spirit and guiding light



And once the ties with the crown had been broken

Westward in saddle and wagon it went

And 'til the railroad linked ocean to ocean

Many the lives which had come to an end

While we bullied, stole and bought our a homeland

We began the slaughter of the red man



But still from near and far to seek America

They came by thousands to court the wild

But she just patiently smiled and bore a child

To be their spirit and guiding light



The blue and gray they stomped it

They kicked it just like a dog

And when the war was over

They stuffed it just like a hog



And though the past has it's share of injustice

Kind was the spirit in many a way

But it's protectors and friends have been sleeping

Now it's a monster and will not obey



The spirit was freedom and justice

And it's keepers seem friendly and kind

It's leaders were supposed to serve the country

But now they won't pay it no mind



'Cause the people got fat and grew lazy

Now their vote is like a meaningless joke

You know they talk about law, about order

But it's all just an echo of what they've been told



'Cause there's a monster on the loose

It's got our heads into a noose

And it just sits there watchin'



Our cities have turned into jungles

And corruption is stranglin' the land

The police force is watching the people

And the people just can't understand



We don't know how to mind our own business

'Cause the whole worlds got to be just like us

Now we are fighting a war over there

No matter who wins, you know we can't pay the cost



'Cause there's a monster on the loose

It's got our heads into the noose

And it just sits there watching



America where are you now?

Don't you care about your sons and daughters?

Don't you know we need you now

We can't fight alone against the monster

