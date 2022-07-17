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STEPPENWOLF - MONSTER - "AMERICA! WHERE ARE YOU NOW? DON'T YOU CARE ABOUT YOUR SONS & DAUGHTERS? DON'T YOU KNOW WE NEED YOU NOW, WE CAN'T FIGHT ALONE AGAINST THE MONSTER"
NONVAXXERS (PUREBLOODS) UNITE!
NONVAXXERS (PUREBLOODS) UNITE!
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186 views • July 17, 2022

THE MOST UNDERRATED SONG IN ROCK HISTORY, AND MORE RELEVANT TODAY THAN EVER.

Once the religious, the hunted and weary
Chasing the promise of freedom and hope
Came to this country to build a new vision
Far from the reaches of kingdom and pope
Like good Christians, some would burn the witches
Later some got slaves to gather riches

But still from near and far to seek America
They came by thousands to court the wild
But she just patiently smiled and bore a child
To be their spirit and guiding light

And once the ties with the crown had been broken
Westward in saddle and wagon it went
And 'til the railroad linked ocean to ocean
Many the lives which had come to an end
While we bullied, stole and bought our a homeland
We began the slaughter of the red man

But still from near and far to seek America
They came by thousands to court the wild
But she just patiently smiled and bore a child
To be their spirit and guiding light

The blue and gray they stomped it
They kicked it just like a dog
And when the war was over
They stuffed it just like a hog

And though the past has it's share of injustice
Kind was the spirit in many a way
But it's protectors and friends have been sleeping
Now it's a monster and will not obey

The spirit was freedom and justice
And it's keepers seem friendly and kind
It's leaders were supposed to serve the country
But now they won't pay it no mind

'Cause the people got fat and grew lazy
Now their vote is like a meaningless joke
You know they talk about law, about order
But it's all just an echo of what they've been told

'Cause there's a monster on the loose
It's got our heads into a noose
And it just sits there watchin'

Our cities have turned into jungles
And corruption is stranglin' the land
The police force is watching the people
And the people just can't understand

We don't know how to mind our own business
'Cause the whole worlds got to be just like us
Now we are fighting a war over there
No matter who wins, you know we can't pay the cost

'Cause there's a monster on the loose
It's got our heads into the noose
And it just sits there watching

America where are you now?
Don't you care about your sons and daughters?
Don't you know we need you now
We can't fight alone against the monster

Keywords
americaspiritualpoliticalmoral
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