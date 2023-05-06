Create New Account
How the Body of Christ is to Gather in the Next Planned Demic
39 views
Heavenly Glory
Published 21 hours ago |

Shepherds must prepare now to feed My sheep if the next Planned Demic falls upon us again. Prepare your people Spiritually and physically. If you Fail to Plan, you Plan on Failing. Very trying times are about to come on the church.  Do not rely on the " Internet Church " only. 

persecutionmartyrshiding placesecret gatheringsinternet churchmarl of the beast

